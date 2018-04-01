HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in New UFC 223 Main Event

Tony Ferguson - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Conor McGregor

featuredWho is the Best UFC Lightweight of All Time?

Stephen Thompson

featured‘Wonderboy’ Issues Fair Warning to Darren Till: ‘There Are Levels to this Game’

Brock Lesnar at UFC 100

featuredBrock Lesnar’s Advocate Insists UFC Return Isn’t a Tease

Darren Till: ‘I want to see who the best striker in the division is because I know it’s me’

April 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

Though it has been known for quite some time that Darren Till would headline UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27 in his hometown of Liverpool, England, his opponent was only recently announced.

While Till may be one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC welterweight division, he is going to be facing his toughest test to date when he steps into the Octagon across from Stephen “Wonderboy” Thomspon.

Till is 16-0-1 and is coming off of a tremendous first-round victory over fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in their UFC Fight Night 118 headliner in Poland, but he has yet to face the likes of Thompson.

While Cerrone is one of the toughest fighters on the roster, Thompson has twice fought for the UFC welterweight title, just barely coming up short on both occasions. He fought to a draw in his first meeting with champion Tyron Woodley before losing a narrow majority decision in their rematch. 

Thompson’s hit list includes victories over the likes of perennial contender Jorge Masvidal, Bellator champion Rory MacDonald, former UFC welterweight champion John Hendricks, and current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. That is a tremendous resume.

Till, however, isn’t shying away. He knows that, much like himself, Thompson is a tremendous striker. In fact, Thompson is one of the most accomplished strikers in the game, and that’s what appears to Till.

TRENDING > Who is the Best UFC Lightweight of All Time?

“I really do believe Wonderboy is a great striker. But I know, it’s not like I want to go in there and brawl with him, I want to see if my game can beat his game. That’s why I asked for him,” Till explained in a recent interview with former UFC welterweight contender and current UFC commentator Dan Hardy.

“It’s not about me avoiding a wrestler or a grappler. I don’t really care about that stuff… But I just want Wonderboy. I want to see who the best striker in the division is because I know it’s me.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA