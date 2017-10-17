Darren Till: ‘I Want People to Remember My Name’ (UFC Gdansk Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go ‘On the Fly’ with Darren Till as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Gdansk on Saturday, October 21. “The Gorilla” is undefeated and plans to stay that way this weekend.

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats. The fight card is topped by Cerrone vs. Till, but also features hometown hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz stepping into the Octagon opposite Jodie Esquibel. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

TRENDING > Dana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram