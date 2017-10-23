Darren Till: ‘I Am the Best Fighter Alive’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hot on the heels of his victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 in Gdansk, Poland, Darren Till proclaimed himself the “best fighter alive.”

On the surface, that sounds rather cocky. Really, who is the brash young kid from Liverpool? He takes out one Top 10 fighter and he’s the best ever?

That’s certainly a legitimate first reaction when hearing that comment, but if you listen to Till put it into context, he really doesn’t sound all that arrogant. If you watch the way he interacts with Cerrone in the video after the fight, he was anything but arrogant.

TRENDING > Heather Hardy’s Defiant Statement Following Bloody Bellator Loss

But can this 24-year-old knockout artist take his place amongst the creme de la creme? He certainly seems to think so, but only time will tell.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram