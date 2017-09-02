Darren Till and Bojan Velickovic Go the Distance (UFC Rotterdam Fight Highlights)

Velickovic landing little shots from the bottom and Till … is … enjoying them? #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/2Pcv9VvIHf — #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017

“If he says he’s the best striker in the division, and I say I am, why don’t me an him fight?” @DarrenTill2 calls out @SPonzinibbioMMA! pic.twitter.com/i6JI2BaXvk — #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017



Check out highlights from Darren Till and Bojan Velickovic’s fight at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam. In the end, Till took the nod from the judges. UFC Fight Night 115 took place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The fight promotion makes its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada debut on Sept. 9, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempts to take sole possession of the UFC record from most title defenses when he faces Ray Borg in the UFC 215 main event.

