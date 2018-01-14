Darren Elkins Sinks Fight-Ending Choke (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

TAP OUT! @DarrenElkinsMMA makes SIX IN A ROW with the submission of Michael Johnson in round two! #UFCSTL https://t.co/l2q7nYMRSo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Darren Elkins’ submission finish of Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

