Darren Elkins Earns the Split Decision Nod (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Darren Elkins as he outwrestles Dennis Bermudez to get the win at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Elkins was awarded a split decision victory with scores of 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

