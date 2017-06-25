Darrell Horcher Takes the Nod Over Devin Powell (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

Darrell Horcher wins via split decision vs. Devin Powell with solid striking and ground work! #UFCOKC https://t.co/0uqRpJA7c5 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 25, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Darrell Horcher’s victory over Devin Powell at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

