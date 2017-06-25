Darrell Horcher Takes the Nod Over Devin Powell (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

Darrell Horcher wins via split decision vs. Devin Powell with solid striking and ground work! #UFCOKC https://t.co/0uqRpJA7c5
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 25, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Darrell Horcher’s victory over Devin Powell at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.
RELATED:
- More UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Fight Highlight Videos
- UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats