Danny Roberts Drops a Bomb on Bobby Nash (UFC Glasgow Fight Highlights)

Well, that’s one way to recover from being hit below the belt! Danny Roberts gets revenge with the KO on Bobby Nash! https://t.co/0KiSRHEPAV — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Danny Roberts as he drops a bomb on Bobby Nash at UFC Fight Night 113 on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

