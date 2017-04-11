HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Weichel Has Championship Aspirations Heading into Bellator 177

April 11, 2017
With wins over Emmanuel Sanchez and Brian Moore in Bellator last year, former featherweight title contender Daniel Weichel is on a three-fight winning streak.

“The fight with Emmanuel Sanchez, when I watch that fight afterwards, I was kind of asking myself why I didn’t go more for submissions,” Weichel told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt that if I wouldn’t think too much about what I’m going to do next, I could have gotten the finish. I felt in the striking I could have put more pressure on him in the fight.

“I didn’t know much about (Moore), so I couldn’t analyze him too much. I went in there and really wanted to finish that fight and finish it quick. I went in there, felt him out, then picked my moments and just finished the fight. That fight was about winning and getting back on track as soon as possible.”

Since debuting in Bellator in 2014, Weichel has won seven of eight bouts, and 10 of 11 overall the past five years. Weichel believes it’s his work to avoid working the same things in training that has helped him during such a stretch.

Daniel Weichel“I try not to get too much into training rhythm or routine,” said Weichel. “I go to training almost every day and don’t take really any time off. I try to stay sharp with my mind and work on new things. I try to find new movements for myself, so I don’t get one-dimensional, and that I can always bring new stuff to the fight.”

Weichel (38-9) will look for his fourth straight win when he takes on John Teixeira (21-1-2) in a main card featherweight bout at Bellator 177 in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday.

“He is a tough guy and has a pretty solid record,” Weichel said of Teixeira. “I think the main key is to not play his game and make him play my game. I have to stay focused all three rounds, take my shots, and create openings. If I stay focused, I don’t see anything that he can do to me.

“I expect the best John Teixeira that has ever fought. I know I beat tough guys in the world, especially in the last year, and I showed I can adapt to a lot of different styles out there and dominate them. I definitely have confidence going into that fight, but it’s like every other fight. I prepare for the fight like it’s the most important fight of my life, and I will give everything to get the victory.”

While Weichel is happy to have done as well as he has of late, and is clearly focused on each fight that comes his way, admittedly getting another shot at the Bellator featherweight title does enter his though process.

“I don’t want to focus too much on it, but I definitely have it mind. I feel in the best shape of my life, and this is my time now, and I want to make 2017 my year, but I don’t want to force it,” said Weichel. “I don’t want to force the thought of it, but I have the championship in mind, and I will go for it, definitely.”

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

