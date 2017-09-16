Daniel Spitz Only Needs 24 Seconds! (UFC Pittsburgh Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Daniel Spitz’s 24-second knockout of Anthony Hamilton at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Spitz made it the third knockout in the first three fights of the night. UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at PPG Paints Arena.

The fight promotion next heads to Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 23, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Ovince Saint-Preux rematch in the UFC Fight Night 117 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram