HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Claims Germaine de Randamie UFC Title Fight Set for July

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Daniel Rodriguez Says Combate Americas 13 Opponent Joel Champion ‘is Sloppy’

April 20, 2017
No Comments

There’s not much more that welterweight up-and-comer Daniel Rodriguez believes he could have done in his second-round TKO of Christian Gonzalez at Bellator 170 in January.

Rodriguez was able to push the pace and wear down Gonzalez, eventually leading to the finish.

“For that fight, it went exactly how we planned,” Rodriguez told MMAWeekly.com. “I knew going into that fight that I would be the better fighter that night.

“I have respect for Christian and all – I have respect for every fighter – but I knew he wouldn’t be prepared for me physically because of his weight cutting issues. I knew my conditioning would be a lot better. We went in there and capitalized on all his mistakes.”

Undefeated in his first three years of pro MMA, Rodriguez’s fight career represents a stark contrast to the difficulties Rodriguez faced in his personal life where he has dealt with incarceration.

“Growing up in the system, it is kind of hard to get out of the system,” said Rodriguez. “Fights are happening and I’m better than ever. My future is looking very bright in Combate Americas. MMA is the best thing that has happened to me. Other than my kids, fighting gives me purpose. It gives me my life.”

Rodriguez (3-0) will make his return to Combate Americas for the first time in eight months, when he takes on Joel Champion (4-0) in a main card 170-pound bout on Thursday in Tucson, Ariz.

“I’ve watched a few of Joel’s tapes, and I feel he’s sloppy,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a sloppy fighter, but on that note, I feel he can apply a lot of pressure.

“I’m expecting to go out there and bring it to him, stay composed, and not get into a brawl with him. I feel I’m the better technical fighter, so I have to remain patient. But if he does plan on rushing in, I’ve got some work for him.”

TRENDING > Expect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

With his life on a better path, Rodriguez now places his focus firmly on working his way up the Combate Americas ranks and becoming the best fighter in its 170-pound weight class.

“I feel that 2017 is really going to set the tone for the rest of my stay in Combate,” said Rodriguez. “I fight to win. I train to win. I train to finish. I set these goals; and my goal is to become champion.

“Signing this deal with Combate is like for all the welterweights out there, you better watch out. This is my division. I’m going to be the man in Combate at the 170-pound division – it’s mine – I’m here to stay and set the tone and make my mark starting on April 20.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Miguel Torres

Former WEC Champ Miguel Torres Retires After ...

Apr 20, 2017No Comments7 Views

On the heels of Urijah Faber's recent retirement, fellow former WEC champion Miguel Torres has decided to hang up his gloves.

Cris Cyborg Claims Germaine...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino has announced that she will challenge

Apr 20, 2017
TUF 25 Gilbert Smith fight replay

Team Dillashaw On the Board...

Team Dillashaw's final pick put them on the board

Apr 20, 2017

Watch the Bellator 178 Weig...

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in

Apr 20, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA