Daniel Cormier’s Gut Wrenching UFC 214 Octagon Interview (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan went against his usual protocol of not interviewing a fighter that had just been knocked out in order to speak with Daniel Cormier after he lost his belt to Jon Jones at UFC 214 on Saturday night.

What followed was a gut wrenching interview.

