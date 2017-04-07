Daniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
In the final four minutes of Friday’s UFC 210 official weigh-in, we went from Daniel Cormier missing weight by more than a pound to him being allowed a second attempt and making weight in a matter of minutes. Moments after that, Anthony Johnson weighed in well below the 205-pound limit.
It was unclear how Cormier dropped 1.2 pounds in a matter of two minutes, but pundits immediately zeroed in on him gripping the towel on his second attempt.
Watch it all unfold!
