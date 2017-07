Daniel Cormier: ‘What I’m Going to Take is Your Respect’ (UFC 214 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line.

TRENDING > Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram