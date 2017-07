Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones: UFC 214 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

As pound-for-pound great Jon Jones looks to start a new chapter, his professional path will again cross with reigning champion Daniel Cormier. The legacies of both men on the line as the light heavyweights train for much more than the rights to a belt.

TRENDING > Check Out All of Cris Cyborg’s Career KOs in This One Brutal Video

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram