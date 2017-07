Daniel Cormier UFC 214 Open Workout: The Fans Accept Cormier

Daniel Cormier trains for his fight against Jon Jones at the UFC 214 open workouts and then takes the microphone to talk to his fans.

Cormier and Jones headline UFC 214 on Saturday, July 29, in Anaheim, Calif.

