Daniel Cormier: UFC 210 Warrior Code Video
(Courtesy of UFC)
Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier talks about what makes him a warrior inside the Octagon. Cormier faces Anthony Johnson in the UFC 210 main event.
TRENDING > Anthony Johnson: ‘You’ll See a Different Guy’ in Daniel Cormier Rematch
Apr 03, 201717 Views
Before Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight championship at UFC 210, Snoop Dogg offers his commentary on his highlights.