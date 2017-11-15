Daniel Cormier Trolls Volkan Oezdemir After He Predicts First Round Knockout in Their Fight

Daniel Cormier has no problem engaging in a social media war with an opponent and that includes the fighter he’s expected to face next with his UFC light heavyweight title on the line.

Fast rising contender Volkan Oezdemir has earned a reputation for his lightning quick knockouts including first round finishes against both Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa in recent fights and he hopes to do the same to Cormier when they meet in 2018.

Oezdemir, who’s nickname is “No Time” thanks to how quickly he’s dispatched his past couple of opponents, has already predicted that he’ll put Cormier away inside of the opening round to become UFC champion.

Well Cormier responded with a post on Instagram where he trolled the top ranked contender while showing off some of the hardware he’s earned during his career.

When @volkan_oezdemir says he’s gonna knock me out in the very 1st round smh #youngjeezy lol A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

“Come on Volkan, we’ve all got dreams, baby,” Cormier said with a laugh in the video.

Cormier talks a big game but he’s always backed it up inside the Octagon. The only person to add a blemish to the former Olympian’s record is Jon Jones and he’s currently out of action on suspension after testing positive for steroids following his last fight against Cormier.

Outside of that setback, Cormier has ran through every contender the UFC has thrown at him and it sounds like he’s more than confident that Oezdemir will be next on that list.

