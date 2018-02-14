HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier Torches Alexander Gustafsson After Calling Out Luke Rockhold

February 14, 2018
When you come at one of Daniel Cormier’s friends, you better be ready to go to battle.

Earlier this week, Alexander Gustafsson called out Rockhold for a fight following his knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221. Gustafsson accused Cormier of holding up the light heavyweight division while he participates in a super fight against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in July so the former two-time title contender took aim at his teammate instead.

Well it didn’t take long for Cormier to respond and he definitely turned up the heat on Gustafsson. 

“Nice timing Alexander,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “Kick him while he’s down, huh? I got a better idea though. He doesn’t fight you next. He fights Robert Whitaker, I mean sometimes that happens right. You lose your way into a title shot!”

Cormier finished the post with a hash tag that read ‘the Gustafsson way’ as reference to his 2015 matchup against the Swedish light heavyweight contender, who got a shot at the title despite being knocked out by Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in his previous fight.

Cormier took the fight with Miocic not only as a chance to become a two-division UFC champion but also in part because Gustafsson was still recovering from shoulder surgery and wasn’t ready to fight just yet.

Obviously, the light heavyweight champion still has time to fire off a few shots at Gustafsson, especially if he’s going to target his friend and teammate Luke Rockhold coming off a loss. 

               

