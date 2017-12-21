Daniel Cormier Tempted by Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou Fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is 38 years old and has accomplished tremendous things in his career.

Save for defeating Jon Jones in the Octagon, Cormier has defeated all comers, which included defeating some of the best heavyweight in the world to become the Strikeforce heavyweight champion.

Though his run through the UFC has been almost entirely at light heavyweight, Cormier wouldn’t rule out a return to the heavyweight division for one last hurrah against the likes of current champion Stipe Miocic or No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou, who are squaring off in the UFC 220 main event on Jan. 20 in Boston. Cormier will put his belt on the line opposite Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.

“(Fighting Miocic or Ngannou) would be the most amazing thing in the world,” Cormier told MMAjunkie Radio, although it’s not as simple as saying “I do.”

“That would take some thinking,” Cormier continued, “some talking and a real solid plan to try to get back to the type of weight that I would need to compete against those guys. Because, again, I’m not going in there to lose and say I gave it my best shot. If I go in there with Miocic or Ngannou, I’m going to win. That’s just who I am.

“So that would just be me and my team really coming up with a solid plan on how I’m going to get up to a healthy, strong, 235, 240 pounds to go and fight those dudes.”

Whether or not such a fight ever happens remains to be seen, but considering the UFC’s penchant for “big money” bouts, and the idea that Cormier is nearing the end of his illustrious career, it’s certainly a bout that might tempt the likes of UFC president Dana White.

Is it a fight that tempts you?