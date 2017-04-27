HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel-Cormier-vs-Jon-Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

featuredCub Swanson Outclasses Artem Lobov (UFC Nashville Results)

Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

April 27, 2017
No Comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is tired of waiting around for Jon Jones. He’s laid down an ultimatum, it’s now or never.

Though Cormier lost to Jones in their first fight at UFC 182 in early 2015, he’s tired of waiting around for the rematch. And now that he’s the champ, Cormier isn’t inclined to go by Jones’ wants. 

UFC 200 Daniel Cormier vs Jones Jones pre faceoffJones has been sidelined for the past year, dealing with a UFC Anti-Doping Violation that derailed a rematch with Cormier at last summer’s UFC 200. Jones’ 12-month suspension ends in early July, freeing him to meet Cormier in the Octagon at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones, however, has hinted that he might prefer a tune-up fight first. Cormier is not agreeable to what Jones wants, perhaps sensing a moment of weakness in the former champion.

“I stand on take the fight with me, Jon Jones,” Cormier responded when asked what he thought of Jones possibly wanting a tune-up fight during Wednesday’s episode of UFC Tonight. “There’s no tune-up fights in the UFC. If you’re a guy that has dominated the division as he has, why not come back and try to get your title? Come meet your boy, D.C., come get this money. Let’s get money together and give the people in Anaheim a show. No tune-up for Jon Jones. He gets to come and get beat by me this time.”

And Cormier doesn’t appear to be giving Jones much wiggle room on the idea, as UFC president Dana White has already said, the Cormier vs. Jones rematch is a fight he wants to put together for UFC 214.

“We’re fighting right now or he doesn’t get to fight me. It’s my rules, I’m the champ now,” Cormier continued. “I”m the champ now, he plays by my rules.”

TRENDING > Chael Sonnen’s Top 10 Reasons to Fight Wanderlei Silva

Beleaguered by his personal issues, Jones has fought only once since defeating Cormier in January of 2015. That was against Ovince Saint-Preux. It was a fight that Jones won, but he didn’t look like the dominant force that laid waste to numerous legends in the 205-pound division. 

Cormier noticed. He believes that’s the new normal for Jones now that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is wielding a heavy hand over the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. And riding a four-fight winning streak since losing to Jones, Cormier is brimming with confidence.

“The person that we saw against Ovince Saint-Preux is the new USADA-regulated Jon Jones. He’s always going to look like that. Yes, I will beat him up on July 29.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Isn’t Restricting His Tr...

Apr 27, 2017No Comments10 Views

As Conor McGregor begins preparations for a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, he's not restricting himself to boxing's more limited skillset.

UFC Twitter logo

Could Twitter Become a UFC ...

With Twitter's announced move to 24/7 live video, could

Apr 27, 2017
Urijah Faber vs TJ Dillashaw TUF 25

Urijah Faber and TJ Dillash...

The confrontation got heated when Urijah Faber challenged TJ

Apr 27, 2017

Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sa...

A newly announced heavyweight bout featuring Cheick Kongo (26-10-2)

Apr 27, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA