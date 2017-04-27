Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is tired of waiting around for Jon Jones. He’s laid down an ultimatum, it’s now or never.

Though Cormier lost to Jones in their first fight at UFC 182 in early 2015, he’s tired of waiting around for the rematch. And now that he’s the champ, Cormier isn’t inclined to go by Jones’ wants.

Jones has been sidelined for the past year, dealing with a UFC Anti-Doping Violation that derailed a rematch with Cormier at last summer’s UFC 200. Jones’ 12-month suspension ends in early July, freeing him to meet Cormier in the Octagon at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones, however, has hinted that he might prefer a tune-up fight first. Cormier is not agreeable to what Jones wants, perhaps sensing a moment of weakness in the former champion.

“I stand on take the fight with me, Jon Jones,” Cormier responded when asked what he thought of Jones possibly wanting a tune-up fight during Wednesday’s episode of UFC Tonight. “There’s no tune-up fights in the UFC. If you’re a guy that has dominated the division as he has, why not come back and try to get your title? Come meet your boy, D.C., come get this money. Let’s get money together and give the people in Anaheim a show. No tune-up for Jon Jones. He gets to come and get beat by me this time.”

And Cormier doesn’t appear to be giving Jones much wiggle room on the idea, as UFC president Dana White has already said, the Cormier vs. Jones rematch is a fight he wants to put together for UFC 214.

“We’re fighting right now or he doesn’t get to fight me. It’s my rules, I’m the champ now,” Cormier continued. “I”m the champ now, he plays by my rules.”

Beleaguered by his personal issues, Jones has fought only once since defeating Cormier in January of 2015. That was against Ovince Saint-Preux. It was a fight that Jones won, but he didn’t look like the dominant force that laid waste to numerous legends in the 205-pound division.

Cormier noticed. He believes that’s the new normal for Jones now that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is wielding a heavy hand over the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. And riding a four-fight winning streak since losing to Jones, Cormier is brimming with confidence.

“The person that we saw against Ovince Saint-Preux is the new USADA-regulated Jon Jones. He’s always going to look like that. Yes, I will beat him up on July 29.”

