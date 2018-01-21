Daniel Cormier Stands Atop the UFC 220 Fighter Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 21, 2018
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier not only defended his belt at UFC 220 on Sunday night, he also laid claim to one of the $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

While many people thought that fast-rising start Volkan Oezdemir was the fighter that could present Cormier with a lot of trouble, but it was Cormier that dominated. He stopped Oezdemir just 2 minutes into the second round, laying claim to one of the Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night honor went to Abdul Razak Alhassan. 

As much as everyone was wary that Francis Ngannou might take Stipe Miocic’s head off the way he did Alistair Overeem, he couldn’t get the better of the champion. Alhassan could, and did, pulling off a similar vicious knockout in his UFC 220 preliminary bout with Sabah Homasi.

Calvin Kattar and Shane Burgos took a spot on the UFC 220 main card on pay-per-view and they made the most of it. The two fought a tough back-and-forth battle that entered the third frame before Kattar was able to finish Burgos with a combination of punches that sent him to the canvas.

UFC 220 Post-Fight Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos
  •  Performance of the Night: Daniel Cormier
  •  Performance of the Night: Abdul Razak Alhassan

               

