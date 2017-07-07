Daniel Cormier sends a harsh message to Jon Jones after his suspension is lifted

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will surely have a lot to say about Jon Jones leading up to their rematch at UFC 214 on July 29 but the war of word started early this time around.

Cormier took a shot at Jones on Thursday after the former champion finally had his suspension lifted after sitting out for the past year due to a positive drug test for using a banned substance.

Jones tested positive just ahead of UFC 200 last year, which forced his fight with Cormier to be cancelled days before they were set to face off in an epic grudge match with the title on the line.

Now that Jones is officially free and clear to fight on July 29, Cormier sent him a not so subtle reminder to stay on the straight and narrow leading into their rematch.

Yo @JonnyBones congrats on ur suspension for steroid abuse getting lifted today. Only a few more weeks now, so please no fuck ups. Thanks DC — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 6, 2017

Considering the rematch between Cormier and Jones has been cancelled on two prior occasions, it’s understandable that each of the fighters might be a little apprehensive just a few weeks away from the fight in Anaheim.

Following Cormier’s jab on social media, Jones replied while more or less laughing at his opponent’s words.

Come on DC, you can do better. We'll wait for it https://t.co/ZZLHGuChSI — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2017

Needless to say, the trash talk between Cormier and Jones will only intensify in the days leading up to their fight on July 29.

