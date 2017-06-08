HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

Daniel Cormier Says UFC Should Pay Up to Make Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw

June 8, 2017
2 Comments

If the UFC really wants Demetrious Johnson to put his championship streak on the line against TJ Dillashaw the promotion should pay up, according to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

“UFC, if you want Demetrious Johnson to fight TJ Dillashaw, give him the money,” Cormier said on UFC Tonight. “Pay him a million dollars and say ‘that’s your fight.’ I know it’s a lot for a 125-pounder, but the guy’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Pay him the money, and then let him go fight. Pay him as the No. 1 fighter in the world for once.”

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24Though Missouri didn’t reveal Johnson’s pay for his most recent title defense against Wilson Reis, the flyweight champion’s disclosed payday for headlining The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale against Tim Elliott was $350,000 with no win bonus. 

That’s a far cry from the million-dollar payday that Cormier believes Johnson deserves, but it’s difficult to argue that he shouldn’t get a boost to his bottom line. Johnson is the only man to hold the UFC flyweight championship and has defended the belt 10 times, which is a record that he shares with Anderson Silva.

“I think the responsibility for everything can be shared between Demetrious and the UFC. The UFC really doesn’t understand how to market him, because they have to get creative. He’s smaller. He’s not the biggest guy. He’s dominant. Even when Anderson Silva was the guy running through his division, his points weren’t very high, so they have to get creative. I don’t know if they’ve gotten creative. But I do believe DJ has done his part,” said Cormier.

TRENDING > War Machine Sentenced to Life in Prison

Ronda Rousey happened organically. It just has to connect. It hasn’t connected for DJ. UFC has to take responsibility because they don’t know how to market him properly yet.”

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor Cracks Top 25 of Forbes Highes...

Jun 08, 2017No Comments30 Views

Conor McGregor landed on the Forbes list of Highest Paid Athletes in 2016, but he vaulted up the list in 2017, cracking the Top 25.

UFC Fight Night 110 Lewis vs Hunt

UFC Fight Night 110: New Ze...

Information for UFC Fight Night 110 at the Vector

Jun 08, 2017

TJ Dillashaw Comes From Beh...

TJ Dillashaw stages a comeback to take out Cody

Jun 08, 2017

Hayder Hassan Destroys Joe ...

Hayder Hassan earns a quick first round knockout over

Jun 08, 2017
  • Blobbejaan Blob

    DJ is just not an exciting fighter as the matter of fact the whole FW division is boring to watch. Why should the UFC pay him more money if he doesn’t draw ? DJ is basically saying if these other guys make so much money I should make more money too but that’s ridiculous. All those fighters that make more money are also more lucrative for the UFC. It’s completely fair game. There is no way DJ should make a million dollars just because of some title defenses against relatively unknown fighters.

    Personally I think heavier fighters should get more money due to risk compensation. Heavier fighters are facing greater risks of being KOed.

  • Sir_Roy

    I disagree with DJ being labelled the pound per pound greatest. The one time he fought a fighter more on his level, he lost. He just doesn’t have the competition at 125 lbs to justify the adage. Quality over quantity. In short, his division sucks and is extremely light on real top end talent.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA