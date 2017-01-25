Daniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

This is one time where waiting pays off, as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returns at UFC 210 to put his belt on the line against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Cormier and Johnson were supposed to have fought at UFC 206 in Toronto in December, but a torn adductor tendon forced Cormier out of the headliner.

With Cormier injured and former champion Jon Jones out of the picture until summer due to an anti-doping violation, Johnson said that he was willing to wait as long is it took for Cormier to recover. It looks like his decision paid off, as they’ll now fight in the UFC 210 headliner on April 8 in Buffalo, N.Y. UFC officials revealed the news on Wednesday.

It will be the second time the two have fought. Cormier won the championship by submitting Johnson in the third round of their UFC 187 headlining bout in May of 2015.

The top end of UFC 210 is coming together quickly with the Cormier vs. Johnson bout following the announcement of a pivotal middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi also adorning the card.

