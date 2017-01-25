HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

featuredDaniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Daniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

January 25, 2017
No Comments

This is one time where waiting pays off, as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returns at UFC 210 to put his belt on the line against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Cormier and Johnson were supposed to have fought at UFC 206 in Toronto in December, but a torn adductor tendon forced Cormier out of the headliner. 

With Cormier injured and former champion Jon Jones out of the picture until summer due to an anti-doping violation, Johnson said that he was willing to wait as long is it took for Cormier to recover. It looks like his decision paid off, as they’ll now fight in the UFC 210 headliner on April 8 in Buffalo, N.Y. UFC officials revealed the news on Wednesday.

It will be the second time the two have fought. Cormier won the championship by submitting Johnson in the third round of their UFC 187 headlining bout in May of 2015. 

TRENDING > UFC Halifax Gets New Heavyweight Headliner

The top end of UFC 210 is coming together quickly with the Cormier vs. Johnson bout following the announcement of a pivotal middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi also adorning the card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Linda Black Elk and Ronda Rousey

Dakota Pipeline Protester Says Ronda Rousey W...

Jan 25, 20171 Comment16 Views

Not only did Ronda Rousey deliver supplies to the Dakota Pipeline protesters, she indicated she was willing to stand with them and get pepper sprayed.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 205 Kickoff

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Hints at...

The UFC has some upcoming fight cards to fill,

Jan 25, 2017
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

Nate Diaz Wants to Box Beca...

Nate Diaz recently applied for a boxing license because

Jan 25, 2017
Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen - Bellator 170

Tito Ortiz Blasts the Hater...

For those that think the his fight with Chael

Jan 25, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA