Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones Saying He’s Not a Champion

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones have a storied history.

Jones holds a win over Cormier. Cormier stepped in for Jones to captured the title after Jones was stripped of the belt for his involvement in a felony hit-and-run accident.

A rematch between Jones and Cormier was scheduled to headline UFC 200, but Jones was removed from the event three days prior to fight night for an anti-doping violation. Jones returns from suspension on July 29 against Cormier in the UFC 214 main event.

Their feud has produced a brawl during a press conference, backstage altercations, Twitter wars, and hours of trash-talking soundbites. In an interview with UFC Tonight, Jones stated that he doesn’t consider Cormier a champion. He believes Cormier, who appears as an analyst on the show, wants what he has. Cormier responded after Jones’ interview.

“He talks about, I‘m not the man; I didn’t win the NCAA tournament; I didn’t win the Olympics,” he said. “I went to the NCAA tournament. I went to the Olympics. All these things that he wished he had done in his life, I actually did and got to experience.

TRENDING > Dana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

“When he talks about I want what he has, I believe that his life would be good if it was the way that I did: going to college, having all these other things that I’ve accomplished. That’s your issue Jon Jones. You want what I got. July 29, you get to try to take it back. It ain’t happening. It’s not happening. I’ll beat Jon Jones down in Anaheim.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram