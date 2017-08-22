Daniel Cormier Responds After Jon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214

Daniel Cormier has experienced a roller coaster of emotions over the past few weeks.

The former light heavyweight champion suffered only the second loss of his professional fighting career at UFC 214 when he fell by knockout to Jon Jones on July 29.

Now just a few weeks later Cormier was notified that Jones failed a drug test that was administered the day before their bout and he’s been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

According to officials, Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid banned at all times by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Cormier was understandably shaken by the news, especially considering the gravity of the loss he suffered to Jones after engaging in one of the most bitter rivalries the sport has ever known for the past few years.

After hearing about Jones’ positive drug test, Cormier wasn’t ready to celebrate like he just won the fight but instead he will allow due process to play out while figuring out his next move in the sport.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Cormier said. “I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional. We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next. Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much.”

Cormier experienced a similar outcome when he was supposed to face Jones last July at UFC 200 and the fight was cancelled with just days remaining until the event.

On that occasion, Jones tested positive for another banned substance that resulted in a one year suspension from USADA.

It’s possible if Jones is held responsible for this latest drug test result that his suspension could be rather lengthy due to his previous infraction with the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

