Daniel Cormier Previews Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis UFC Norfolk Main Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the UFC Fight Night Norfolk main event featuring lightweights Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Claims Nate Diaz is the Only Fighter to Wobble Him

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram