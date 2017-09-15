Daniel Cormier Pleads with Fans to Lay Off of Jon Jones

Newly reinstated UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier couldn’t be more grateful to his supporters, but he’d appreciate it if fans would lay off of Jon Jones.

Cormier has been riding a roller coaster of emotion ever since he lost the belt to Jones at UFC 214 on July 29. At first, he was dealing with the disappointment of a second loss to Jones. Then, he had to deal with the fact that Jones was flagged for an anti-doping violation after having tested positive for steroids.

Now, Cormier is on the upswing. After the result of Jones’ drug test was confirmed by a second sample and the outcome of their bout changed to a no contest, the UFC treated the matter as if the fight never happened and reinstated Cormier as the rightful UFC light heavyweight champion.

“Life can be such a roller coaster. I think sometimes you have to just take a moment and breathe it in. You never know what’s gonna come your way. You try and handle it the best way you can. One thing that has been amazing is the support from you the fans. I have never felt so much love,” Cormier wrote on his Instagram account on Friday.

“It’s crazy because this all happened when I lost.”

As appreciative as he is for the support fans have shown him, Cormier pleaded with them not to pile on to Jones’ woes.

“Guys, now I call upon you to take a breath, lay off of Jones. Let him and his team figure out what’s going on and what happened. I was down and some may have kicked me, but the majority of you showed compassion and love,” Cormier continued.

“After the fight, Jones showed compassion, regardless of what has happened as humans, we must show compassion. Jon is not on this ride alone, remember this man has a family. Let’s respect that. You don’t show your support for me by hurting others. Again, I thank you for your unbelievable support and I trust that you guys will come through again.”

If Jones’ violation is upheld, his career could be facing a death sentence. It’s quite possible that he could be handed a four-year suspension. At 30 years of age, it would be the most difficult challenge of his career for Jones to attempt to return to the Octagon after four years on the sideline.

