Daniel Cormier Plays a Prank on Francis Ngannou and Lives to Tell About It

December 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Daniel Cormier is a brave man.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion is currently on a media tour to promote his upcoming fight at UFC 220 alongside No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou as they both prepare to compete on the card on Jan. 20 in Boston.

Ngannou is fresh off his soul-stealing knockout against Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 and he’s quickly gained a reputation as the most ferocious power puncher on the entire UFC roster. 

As scary as Ngannou might be inside the Octagon, he’s not immune to Cormier’s pranks as the former two-time Olympian caught him sleeping while riding around on the media tour.

Cormier took a risk as Ngannou could have easily jolted out his sleep and accidentally caused the entire car to roll over on its side, but instead the fearsome heavyweight contender just had a laugh. 

UFC 220 goes down on Jan. 20 from the TD Garden Arena in Boston as Cormier defends his title against Volkan Oezdemir while Ngannou challenges heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event. 

