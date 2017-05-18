Daniel Cormier on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: ‘Don’t Get Slept!’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 18, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor may make bank if his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather ever gets signed, but don’t call Daniel Cormier a fan of it. In fact, he’s not a fan of any of the current crop of MMA’s elite wanting to test the boxing waters. Stipe Miocic said he would box Anthony Joshua and Jimi Manuwa would like to challenge David Haye. 

Cormier doesn’t believe any of these scenarios end well.

“Look, James Toney fought in the UFC and got beat. We had no problem showing that footage over and over again of James Toney getting beat by Randy Couture,” said Cormier on UFC Tonight

TRENDING > Why is it So Hard to Sign Floyd Mayweather to Box Conor McGregor?

“These boxing promoters will constantly show video of the heavyweight champion of the world, Stipe Miocic, getting slept by Anthony Joshua. Or Jimi Manuwa, come on Jimi, getting slept by David Haye. 

“Hats off to you Conor McGregor, make your money, but don’t get slept!”

