Daniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

The UFC 210 headliner between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is set following Friday’s early morning weigh-in, but not without some incredible drama in New York.

With five minutes to go in the two-hour weigh-in window, Cormier, the light heavyweight champion, stepped on the scale, naked behind a towel, at 206.2 pounds. Distraught, Cormier exited the scale.

A couple minutes later, Cormier returned, stepped on the scale a second time, and hit 205 pounds on the nose. Inexplicably, Cormier, within the scope of about two minutes, went from 206.2 pounds to 205 pounds. The only visible difference between Cormier’s first trip to the scale and the second was that he had his hands on the towel strung in front of him on the second attempt. Whether that is legal or how much effect it had was unclear.

At the last minute of the weigh-in, Johnson stepped on the scale at 203.8 pounds.

There was no immediate comment on how exactly Cormier managed to lose 1.2 pounds in a matter of minutes.

Cormier and Johnson first fought at UFC 187 in May of 2015. Johnson had been slated to challenge then-champion Jon Jones at that event, but Jones was involved in a felony hit-and-run accident, pulled from the fight, and stripped of his belt. Cormier won the first fight via a third-round submission.

After Friday’s baffling weigh-in, Johnson will get another shot at Cormier on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The UFC 210 co-main event features a pivotal middleweight bout between the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked fighters in the division, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, respectively. While the top of the division is on hold, waiting for a fight between champion Michael Bisping and returning former welterweigh kingpin Georges St-Pierre to sort itself out, this is a fight that should narrow the field for the next championship contender.

RELATED > Watch the UFC 210 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live, Friday at 4 PM ET

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Daniel Cormier (c)(205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8)*

Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Shane Burgos (145.2) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)

*For UFC light heavyweight championship

RELATED > UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

(EDITOR’S NOTE – 11:55 a.m. ET: The initial order of events was inaccurate, but was corrected.)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram