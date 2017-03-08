Daniel Cormier Miffed Over UFC 210 Poster Slight

Daniel Cormier is a little miffed over the official UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson fight poster.

And why wouldn’t he be?

Cormier is headlining the card, putting his UFC light heavyweight championship on the line against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Yes, Cormier takes center stage on the poster, but is being dwarfed by his opponent, the challenger.

Cormier shared an image of the poster to his Instagram account, blasting it by saying, “What is this? How many favors did Rumble have to call in to make this (expletive) happen? Just remember last time the challenger looked so big on the poster (Rafael dos Anjos) beat (Donald Cerrone) in one round.”

