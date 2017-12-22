HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier May Be Entering Final Year of Career

December 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier could be kicking off the final year of his career when he faces Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston.

Cormier is 38 years of age – less than a year-and-a-half away from his 40th birthday – and nearing the end of his storied career. Though he recently admitted that a return to heavyweight, particularly for a title fight, would be tempting, Cormier has long had a plan in place and that plan does not include fighting into his fourth decade on this planet.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about it, that you’ll never see me at 40,” Cormier told ESPN recently. “We may be going into my last year in 2018. And I’m completely at peace with that.”

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187Cormier initially lost the light heavyweight belt to Jon Jones at UFC 214, but had it handed back to him after Jones again tested positive to a prohibited substance, which disqualified him. 

Having previously lost to Jones, that’s certainly a fight that Cormier would like to run back and get a win in the Octagon. With Jones facing the likelihood of a lengthy suspension, Cormier isn’t inclined to wait around and find out if a third bout would ever happen. 

He has someone that takes much higher priority in his life than does Jones.

“It’s time for this dude [nods at his son, Daniel Jr.] to take precedent in terms of sports,” Cormier continued with ESPN. “I’ve been doing high-level sports since I was 15. I can’t do it forever. I’m ready to give the commitment and focus to my boy, after a few fights. I’ve got a couple [fights] left in me.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

The next will, of course, be Oezdemir at UFC 220, but then, who knows? Depending upon how soon his good friend Cain Velasquez will take to return to the Octagon, maybe Cormier will take that return trip to heavyweight and try to become one of the rarified few to hold UFC titles in two divisions.

(Video courtesy of ESPN)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA