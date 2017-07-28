Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

ANAHEIM, Calif. — UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wasn’t going to leave anything to chance for his main event fight against Jon Jones.

After enduring a tough weight cut for his last fight against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in April, Cormier was the first fighter to step on the scales on Friday to weigh-in ahead of his UFC 214 rematch with Jones on Saturday night.

Cormier came in at 205 pounds behind a towel, as he looks to avenge the only loss of his professional career, while also attempting to defend the light heavyweight title for the third consecutive time.

It didn’t take long for Jones to follow him to the scale. The former champion weighed in at 204.5 pounds, as he makes his return to action for the first time in over a year. Jones has been bragging all week long about his tremendous shape and he didn’t disappoint on the scale as the longest reigning champion in UFC light heavyweight history looked ready to fight, as he aims to regain the title on Saturday night.

Before the first hour of the early weigh-ins were completed, all six fighters involved in the title bouts at UFC 214 had already hit the scale.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Demian Maia both came in at 170 pounds for their title fight on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger had no problem making 145 pounds for her first fight in the UFC, as she moves up to the featherweight division after previously competing at bantamweight.

As for Cris “Cyborg” Justino, she stood behind a curtain to remove her clothes, but came in at 145 pounds with a smile on her face, as she prepares to compete for a UFC title for the first time in her legendary career.

The majority of fighters weighed in during the first hour and 15 minutes, but the final athlete didn’t step onto the scale until time almost ran out. Brian Ortega made it just under the wire, as he stepped on the scale at 146 pounds for his featherweight fight against Renato Moicano.

With Ortega making the cut, all of the fighters at UFC 214 made weight on Friday for the event taking place on Saturday night in Anaheim.

_

UFC 214: CORMIER VS. JONES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

UFC 214 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view)

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Jon Jones (204.5) – Main Event Light Heavyweight Title Fight

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Demian Maia (170) – Welterweight Title Fight

Tonya Evinger (145) vs. Cris “Cyborg” Justino (145) – Women’s Featherweight Title Fight

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Robbie Lawler (170)

Jimi Manuwa (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

UFC 214 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FXX)

Jason Knight (145.5) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145.5)

Renan Barao (140) vs. Aljamain Sterling (139.5)

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)

Andre Fili (145) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass

Alexandra Albu (115) vs. Kailin Curran (115)

Jarred Brooks (126) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

Josh Burkman (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155)

