Daniel Cormier is Trying to Get Khabib Nurmagomedov to Put on Big Drama Show at UFC 219

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 219 Embedded, former champion Holly Holm continues preparing with her team in Albuquerque. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg trains outdoors for another holiday fight night. Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza visits an Orange County chiropractor, as her opponent Cynthia Calvillo has her final sparring session in northern California. Lightweight Edson Barboza‘s strength and conditioning work has him in the best form of his life, and opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov gets promo advice from light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

UFC 219 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

