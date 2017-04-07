HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 2nd attempt

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Done Talking About Jon Jones’ (UFC 210 Embedded)

April 7, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 210 Embedded, the event’s stars perform for fans at Open Workouts, and middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman receive gifts from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier makes his feelings about spectating former champion Jon Jones clear, then exchanges light-hearted unpleasantries with challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. As weigh-ins draw near, Team Alpha Male strawweight Cynthia Calvillo readies for her second fight in five weeks, while opponent Pearl Gonzalez visits Niagara Falls ahead of her Octagon debut.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

Daniel Cormier: ‘It’s Going to be...

Apr 08, 20171 Comment19 Views

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier predicts that he'll defeat Anthony Johnson any way he chooses in their UFC 210 rematch on Saturday.

Anthony Johnson: ‘My ...

During Friday's UFC 210 weigh-in, Anthony Johnson was the

Apr 07, 2017

Dana White on UFC 210 Weigh...

UFC president Dana White discusses the UFC 210 weigh-in

Apr 07, 2017

Daniel Cormier Addresses UF...

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier nearly missed weight for

Apr 07, 2017

  • Absolutely I obtained successfulness to make 98 Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty Seven bucks.I discovered this job 6 months prior and a couple of months ago I definitely tried out and I have made such an outstanding bucks. It is particularly promising for me and also my family.My friends and relatives are uncertain to to find how really I settled my Life in few days. Thanks to Lord for this….You also can earn similar amount of wealth, if you own a laptop computer and internet connection at your home. Other complex expertness are not essensial to work on this job. I am Loving it and you will also love it and also you will definitely not forgive yourself if you not at all take a look at the information >>>>>> B1Z.ORG/38D

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA