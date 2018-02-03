HOT OFF THE WIRE

Daniel Cormier: ‘I Would Rather be Beltless than Fight Cain Velasquez or Luke Rockhold’

February 3, 2018
When UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier got the opportunity of a lifetime to not only coach opposite heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter, but also to challenge him for the belt in the UFC 226 headliner, the first thing he did was call good friend and teammate Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and has plans to get the belt back, but it won’t be off the waist of Cormier. The two are like brothers and they absolutely refuse to fight each other in the Octagon.

They’ll punch each other, knee each other, take each other down in training, preparing one another to beat any other fighter on the planet, but hey will not go toe-to-toe for the belt.

“I become the heavyweight champion of the world, he wins a comeback fight and is in line to fight for the title, I’d walk away again. There is no way I would ever fight him. This is his division.

               

