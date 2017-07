Daniel Cormier: I Was Looking Dead Through (Jon Jones’) Soul

Daniel Cormier talks about the staredown with Jon Jones at the UFC 214 press conference: “I was looking dead through his (expletive) soul.”

Cormier and Jones headline UFC 214 on Saturday, July 29, in Anaheim, Calif.

TRENDING > UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face Offs

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram