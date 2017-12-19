Daniel Cormier Gets Into Heated Exchange with Pro Wrestlers After Criticizing Match Sequence

When he’s not preparing to defend his UFC light heavyweight title, Daniel Cormier spends some of his spare time as one of the biggest professional wrestling fans in the world.

Cormier often talks about his love of pro wrestling and he’s attended numerous shows in the past while throwing his support behind superstars like Seth Rollins over the years.

Just recently, however, Cormier criticized a match sequence from a Ring of Honor show that ended up with the reigning UFC champion getting into a heated exchange with several performers from the show.

@philbaroni this is actually pathetic. This is what people wanna see? Go to a god dang gymnastics competition. Suplex, bodyslam, piledriver do some old school wrestling man. DDT, I remember when the frankensteiner was the most you’d ever see someone flip. I say Boo to this BS https://t.co/eF4pnCy0SA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

One of the performers was former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes — who was previously known by his wrestling moniker Stardust — and now performing with ‘Ring of Honor’ was one of the people to fire back at Cormier.

Rhodes was obviously not happy with the comments but he may have taken things a little too far and that earned him a warning from the former two-time Olympian and current UFC champion.

It's not pathetic. The paying audience enjoyed it. UFC is thriving, and pro-wrestling has been going strong since 1920…besides most of y'all ask hunter for a job when the wheels fall off anyway and most are on the comp list at staples…so lay the fuck off. https://t.co/oqKto3a4TK — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 17, 2017

I do ask for comps, I am a fan, I didn’t say anything about anything but that sequence of the match. Just be very careful bud! I’ve been a fan of urs too but be very careful. Lay off the cuss words it’s not that serious. And I won’t need a job. I’ll be good. https://t.co/7DuDLbpipp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

Thanks for the free publicity, would get you tix to the next show but it’s already sold out! https://t.co/JcscbQGIrl — Evil Flip (@TheFlipGordon) December 18, 2017

U guys really like sensitive little kids huh? So everyone is supposed to like everything you do? Ur show is sold out, good. Mine is too. Who do you think ur talking to? No amount of your whining is gonna make me like that bs y’all did on that night. https://t.co/zijde9QYmv — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 18, 2017

It’s safe to say, Cormier will always be a huge supporter of professional wrestling and he even earned some support from one of the top tag teams on the current WWE roster.

What a great guy @dc_mma is. Has a keen eye for talent in this business. I’m sure he has a future here when he’s ready. https://t.co/NsY5hJFK2n — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 17, 2017

Oh for sure. “Keen Eye” Cormier. Let us know next time you need comp tickets @dc_mma https://t.co/kAHgSXgMma — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 17, 2017

U guys are awesome but I’m damn near 40 years old couldn’t wrestle if I wanted to but I will definitely be in the arena supporting The Revival next time y’all in CALIFORNIA https://t.co/SW45m1fvRn — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

