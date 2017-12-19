               

Daniel Cormier Gets Into Heated Exchange with Pro Wrestlers After Criticizing Match Sequence

December 19, 2017
When he’s not preparing to defend his UFC light heavyweight title, Daniel Cormier spends some of his spare time as one of the biggest professional wrestling fans in the world.

Cormier often talks about his love of pro wrestling and he’s attended numerous shows in the past while throwing his support behind superstars like Seth Rollins over the years.

Just recently, however, Cormier criticized a match sequence from a Ring of Honor show that ended up with the reigning UFC champion getting into a heated exchange with several performers from the show.

One of the performers was former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes — who was previously known by his wrestling moniker Stardust — and now performing with ‘Ring of Honor’ was one of the people to fire back at Cormier.

Rhodes was obviously not happy with the comments but he may have taken things a little too far and that earned him a warning from the former two-time Olympian and current UFC champion. 

It’s safe to say, Cormier will always be a huge supporter of professional wrestling and he even earned some support from one of the top tag teams on the current WWE roster. 

