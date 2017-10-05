               

Daniel Cormier Fires Back at Volkan Oezdemir Over Two Minute Warning

October 5, 2017
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is still awaiting word on his next title defense but all signs are pointing towards a showdown with surging contender Volkan Oezdemir.

Oezdemir burst onto the scene earlier this year with a late notice win over former title contender Ovince Saint-Preux but since then he’s reeled of two more victories with first round knockouts over Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov.

Cormier conducted his own online poll to ask fans who they wanted to see him fight next and Oezdemir was ultimately the choice selected rather than a potential rematch with Alexander Gustafsson.

In the most respectful way possible, Oezdemir proudly accepted the challenge before then adding that he would finish Cormier inside two minutes if they actually stepped into the Octagon together.

Well Cormier has responded by admitting that Oezdemir absolutely has two minutes to finish him because after that he’s going to get punished.

“I do agree with you — you’ve got two minutes because after that it all goes downhill because I’m going to be on him,” Cormier said on “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday.

“But I guess fans want to see fresh matchups. People want to see fresh matchups. I’d fight Alexander, too, but it seems like people want to see Volkan. They believe in him. The kid has knockout power. He has a cool thing, too. You’ve got no time. You’ve got two minutes, Volkan.”

Cormier has previously stated that he doesn’t expect to book his next fight until 2018 after suffering a knockout to Jon Jones in July. The result of that fight was overturned to a no contest after Jones tested positive for steroids, but Cormier still had to recover from the knockout he suffered in the fight.

Given the current atmosphere in the light heavyweight division, Cormier vs. Oezdemir early next year could be the matchup the UFC will look to make while still waiting on a final decision on Jones and the potential punishment he faces from USADA.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

