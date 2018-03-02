Daniel Cormier Feels No Sympathy for Jon Jones

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is currently on the set of The Ultimate Fighter in Las Vegas filming the next season, “Undefeated.” On Tuesday, former champion Jon Jones appeared before the California State Athletic Commission at a hearing addressing his positive test for steroids from July 2017.

Cormier and Jones’ careers will forever be linked. Jones is the only fighter to ever defeat Cormier. The two have fought twice and have been scheduled to fight several times. Jones knocked out Cormier at UFC 214, but the result was later overturned due to Jones’ positive drug test.

Jones was issued a heavy fine by the commission on Tuesday and had his license revoked in California.

“I wasn’t watching. I was filming the show. I honestly haven’t paid much attention to it. I moved on. I had to move on. My sole focus is Stipe Miocic. I’ve disconnected myself with (Jones) and his issues. When things are sorted out, I guess I’ll pay attention again,” Cormier told TMZ Sports about Jones’ situation.

Jones could still face a lengthy suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for the positive test result. USADA is the administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which is in addition to California’s sanctioning. Cormier feels no sympathy for the former champion.

“I don’t feel bad for him. He put himself in all these situations. These were not forced on him. That’s his reality now.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)