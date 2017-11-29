Daniel Cormier Faces Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in Boston

Daniel Cormier will put his light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 220 in Boston on Jan. 20, when he faces Volkan Oezdemir.

Cormier announced the match-up via “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday.

The fight has been rumored for several weeks, but now the bout is official as Cormier looks to defend his title against Oezdemir, who has gone 3-0 in the UFC. Oezdemir’s victories include a pair of first-round knockouts against Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov in consecutive bouts.

Oezdemir landed in some hot water recently after he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in Florida before being released on $10,000 bond. Despite the arrest, UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday that it wouldn’t likely affect his fight with Cormier and now that’s been confirmed.



The fight will also serve as Cormier’s return to action after he suffered a knockout loss in July. The result was eventually overturned and changed to a no contest decision after Jon Jones tested positive for steroids before being placed on a provisional suspension.

“I’m excited,” Cormier said. “I’m excited to get back in there. I’m excited to get this stain off me, to go out there and put on just a classic Daniel Cormier performance, where I drown him and I smother him and I just take this dude out. I’m excited. I’m pumped.”

Cormier was re-crowned champion following Jones’ anti-doping violation and now he’s anxious to resume his title reign with a fight against Oezdemir on Jan. 20 as part of the UFC’s return to Boston.

