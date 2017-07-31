Daniel Cormier Earns Huge Payday for UFC 214, Full Salaries Released

Daniel Cormier earned the biggest payday of his career on Saturday night at UFC 214.

The now former light heavyweight champion made $1 million for his fight against Jon Jones, which puts him in an exclusive club alongside only a few other competitors in UFC history to make seven-figures for one bout.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Ronda Rousey have all earned salaries north of $1 million in recent fights and now Cormier joins them on that exclusive list.

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones earned $500,000 for his part in the main event against Cormier where he finished the fight in the third round by knockout. Jones also eanred an additional $50,000 for a disclosed ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus from the UFC.

These figures released by the California State Athletic Commission do not reflect any additional off the books bonuses or pay-per-view revenue earned by the fighters on the card.

In the co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley walked away with $500,000 for his win over Demian Maia, who earned $110,000 in a losing effort.

Cris Cyborg walked away with $200,000 for her win to become the new UFC women’s featherweight champion while former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger made $100,00 for her performance in the title fight.

Here are the full salaries for UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2

Jon Jones: $550,000 — $500,000 salary plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Daniel Cormier: $1,000,000

Tyron Woodley: $500,000

Demian Maia: $120,000

Cris Cyborg: $200,000

Tonya Evinger: $100,000

Robbie Lawler: $300,000 — $200,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: $155,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $160,000 — $80,000 to show, $30,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Jimi Manuwa: $120,000

Ricardo Lamas: $106,000 — $53,000 to show, $53,000 to win

Jason Knight: $31,000

Aljamain Sterling: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Renan Barao: $53,000

Brian Ortega: $102,000 — $26,000 to show, $26,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Renato Moicano: $73,000 — $23,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Calvin Kattar: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Andre Fili: $24,000

Alexandra Albu: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Kailin Curran: $20,000

Jarred Brooks: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Eric Shelton: $10,000

Drew Dober: $44,000 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

Josh Burkman: $54,000

