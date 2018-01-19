Daniel Cormier Drags It Out, but Hits the Mark at UFC 220 Weigh-in (Full Results)

The UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou fight card is official for Saturday’s event at TD Garden in Boston following Friday’s early morning weigh-in.

UFC 220 is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

Being heavyweights, neither had an issue with the scale.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.

The light heavyweight champion is notorious from being borderline when he steps on the scale. At Friday’s weigh-in, while nearly everyone else made weight within the first hour of the two-hour event, Cormier arrived with just 20 minutes left on the clock, but he hit the mark at 205 pounds on the nose on his first attempt.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Stipe Miocic (c)(246) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)*

Daniel Cormier (c)(205) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205)**

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Gian Villante (206) vs. Francimar Barroso (205)

Thomas Almeida (135.5) vs. Rob Font (136)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Kyle Bochniak (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)

Dustin Ortiz (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (126)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Julio Arce (146)

Early Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass)

Matt Bessette (146) vs. Enrique Barzola (145.5)

Islam Makhachev (156) vs. Gleison Tibau (155)

*For UFC heavyweight championship

**For UFC light heavyweight championship

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.