Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz Get Into Heated Debate Over Controversial Strikes at UFC on FOX 28

February 25, 2018
The ending of the fight between Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett didn’t happen without some controversy over some strikes that were landed just before the knockout blow.

Stephens cracked Emmett with a left hook that dropped him to the mat and just as he followed up to look for the finish, the veteran UFC knockout artist landed a pair of elbows and one big knee strike before another uppercut ultimately led to the knockout.

After the event was finished, UFC color commentator and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier got into a spirited debate former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz over whether or not the shots Stephens’ landed were illegal.

Of course it has to be noted that Cruz is a teammate of Stephens at Alliance MMA in San Diego and he was definitely willing to defend his point when sparring with Cormier during the post fight broadcast.

Check out this clip of Cormier and Cruz going back and forth — while a very amused Michael Bisping attempts to play referee. 

               

