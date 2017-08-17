Daniel Cormier Congratulates Jon Jones on His Victory But Not Ready to Be Friends Just Yet

It’s been more than two weeks since Daniel Cormier suffered a third round knockout to Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif.

In the aftermath of the loss, Cormier has stayed relatively quiet considering the magnitude of the fight with Jones where he fell to his longtime rival for the second time inside the Octagon.

While Cormier has largely remained silent, Jones has actually sung his praises on numerous occasions while remarking that the former champion is a role model and example for other fighters in the sport. Jones even went as far as hoping that he could bury the hatchet with Cormier one day and perhaps they could even spark up a friendship.

Cormier has rarely held his tongue when speaking about Jones personally or professionally and in this case he pulled no punches either.

In fact, Cormier says he absolutely believes that Jones was being sincere with his complimentary post fight comments, but despite the olive branch being extended, he’s still not sure friendship is something he could ever see for the two of them.

“I believe he’s being genuine,” Cormier said on “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday. “Yes, I do believe he’s trying to turn over a new leaf. I think he’s trying to show that he is a different person than he was in the past. With that being said, friendship would be very difficult for us to achieve because of our history. I’m OK with that.

“I’ve always said that. We don’t have to be friends. I have always respected him for the competitor that he is. I even congratulate him for getting the job done on July 29. In terms of going forward, we will be professional because we have to until the cage door closes again.”

The setback to Jones was obviously devastating to Cormier but he’s hinted that losing to him twice won’t stop him from pursuing a third bout in the future.

At 38, Cormier may not have that many years left in fighting, but he’s definitely not done yet.

Right now, Cormier is just trying to come to terms with the loss he suffered to Jones in July before deciding on when and where he will make his return to the UFC.

“It takes time to get over something that’s so big, especially when you’re unsuccessful in such a big event,” Cormier said. “But day by day you get better, you keep fighting, you keep learning that there are things that are much more important than the competition and you’ve got to try to get through it.

“I’m a guy that really does love what I do and I’m a guy that takes it very hard if I am unsuccessful and I think we saw that down at the Honda Center in Anaheim.”

