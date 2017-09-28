               

Daniel Cormier Calls for Fight with Volkan Oezdemir Next

September 28, 2017
Daniel Cormier asked and the fans responded.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion put out a call on social media recently asking who he should face when he returns to action in 2018 with the obvious choices being either Alexander Gustafsson or rising star Volkan Oezdemir.

It appears winning three straight fights with two by knockout all in the same year is enough for Oezdemir to end up as the fan’s choice as the No. 1 contender for the light heavyweight title.

“I asked and people wanna see you and I scrap,” Cormier wrote in a message addressed to Oezdemir on Twitter. “So you got it man! Let me figure a date now. They chose you bud! Congrats.”

Oezdemir has made quite the surge up the light heavyweight rankings considering he was pulled in as a late replacement to face former title contender Ovince Saint-Preux in his UFC debut earlier this year.

Since then, Oezdemir has put on two more stunning performances with first round knockouts against highly touted prospect Misha Cirkunov and then heavy-handed British slugger Jimi Manuwa back in July.

With three UFC wins under his belt — all over top 10 opponents — Oezdemir has put himself into position to challenge for the belt and he’s got the champion’s attention.

Now it’s just up to the UFC on whether or not they will book the matchup once Cormier is ready to return to action next year.

