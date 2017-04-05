Daniel Cormier: ‘Anthony Johnson Can’t Go 25 Minutes’ (UFC 210 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman packs for his trip to Buffalo, then checks in with the help of entertaining teammate Gian Villante. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier travels in style to a Connecticut media day, where he has a tense exchange at ESPN with title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Weidman’s opponent Gegard Mousasi arrives in New York and begins his fight week duties.

