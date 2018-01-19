Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir Have Words in Hotel Lobby (UFC 220 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On episode 5 of UFC 220 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic endures his teammates’ teasing through a boxing gym workout. Light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir sticks to his training routine, while champion Daniel Cormier dives into his weight cut. Heavyweight challenger Francis Ngannou meets a fellow imposing Cameroonian, Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid. Tensions rise when the fighters attend UFC 220 media day at Fenway Park, with Cormier and Oezdemir continuing their standoff later at the hotel.

UFC 220 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world heavyweight championship bout at UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou on Saturday, January 20th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.